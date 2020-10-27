Aston Lark buys Birmingham broker

Aston Lark has bought Birmingham-based Dunsby Associates.

Dunsby Associates, which was launched ten years ago, is a commercial lines broker with a GWP of £6m.

The broker specialises in the corporate advisory space and focuses on dealing with larger clients.

Aston Lark group chief executive officer, Peter Blanc, told Insurance Age that all twelve Dunsby staff will move across to Aston Lark.

“We’re very pleased. Neil Dunsby and Peter Beddis who founded the business are ex Oval guys so I’ve