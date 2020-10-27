Aston Lark buys Birmingham broker
Aston Lark has bought Birmingham-based Dunsby Associates.
Dunsby Associates, which was launched ten years ago, is a commercial lines broker with a GWP of £6m.
The broker specialises in the corporate advisory space and focuses on dealing with larger clients.
Aston Lark group chief executive officer, Peter Blanc, told Insurance Age that all twelve Dunsby staff will move across to Aston Lark.
“We’re very pleased. Neil Dunsby and Peter Beddis who founded the business are ex Oval guys so I’ve
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Direct Insurance and Amicus agree settlement out of court
- Video: Why commercial brokers are exploring premium finance
- FCA raps Aviva on the knuckles over share announcement
- Blog: Three ways to be more efficient working remotely
- AIG set to restructure
- Former Aston Scott boss joins Mactavish as MD
- Trust in insurance sector plummets after BI case