Direct Insurance and Amicus agree settlement out of court

The legal dispute between Direct Insurance Group (DIG) and a former employee along with Amicus Insurance Solutions has been settled out of court, Insurance Age can reveal.

The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

Accusations

In July, DIG filed legal proceedings against senior account manager Darren Judd, who worked at the business between 2009 and 2020, and his new employer, Amicus.

DIG accused Judd and Amicus of a “planned unlawful competitive attack” and the lawsuit related to