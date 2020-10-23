Aston Lark posts growth in turnover and Ebitda in 2019

Aston Lark has reported a profit of £7.7m for the full year 2019, up from £7m in the preceding year.

The broker’s turnover shot up to £52.7m (2018: £37.4m) and revenue increased by 25% to £71.6m.

Aston Lark further stated that it had achieved an Ebitda growth of 30% in 2019, while adjusted Ebitda went up by 40% to £26.9m when adjusted to include a full 12 months of acquisitions made in 2019.

Meanwhile administrative expenses also grew to £45.9m (2018: £31.3m).

Investment

This is the broker’s