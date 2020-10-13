Marsh takes from Gallagher for aviation lead

Marsh has hired Mark Walters as managing director within the UK Aviation Practice, effective immediately.

Walters has previously worked at Marsh between 1990 and 2009 and returns to the business from Gallagher, where he was an executive director in the aviation division for five years.

Marsh stated that Walters will report to Andy Smith, UK chairman and CEO, Aviation, Marsh JLT Specialty.

In his new role he will provide senior insurance and risk advisory services to Marsh JLT Specialty’s UK