Insurance Age

Verlingue UK reveals financial results for 2019

Money
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Verlingue Holdings, formerly ICB Group, has posted a turnover of £17.38m for the 18 months to 31 December 2019.

The business, which was bought by French broking firm Verlingue in August 2018, had reported a turnover of £11.75m for the 12 months to 30 June 2018.

The document, published on Companies House, showed that Verlingue’s UK division’s pre-tax profit for the 18 months was £2.36m (FY 2018: £1.98m) while its operating profit was £2.41m. Operating profit for the year to 30 June 2018 was £2

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Podcast

Most read

  1. Blog: Inside Markerstudy's Co-op deal
  2. Video: Broker service amid Covid-19
  3. Gallagher forced to take global systems offline
  4. ICO confirms investigation into Ardonagh cyber incident
  5. Video: Cargo and Covid
  6. Blog: The claims lessons to learn from Covid-19
  7. Simon Cooter joins Modus

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: