Verlingue UK reveals financial results for 2019

Verlingue Holdings, formerly ICB Group, has posted a turnover of £17.38m for the 18 months to 31 December 2019.

The business, which was bought by French broking firm Verlingue in August 2018, had reported a turnover of £11.75m for the 12 months to 30 June 2018.

The document, published on Companies House, showed that Verlingue’s UK division’s pre-tax profit for the 18 months was £2.36m (FY 2018: £1.98m) while its operating profit was £2.41m. Operating profit for the year to 30 June 2018 was £2