Insurance mental health network launched

A group of volunteers is set to launch an insurance sector specific mental health network with the aim of setting a benchmark for good mental health in the industry.

LikeMind is set to officially begin with a virtual event on 22 October.

Co-founded by two insurance professionals, Tim Woodgett and Alexia Eliades, LikeMind’s goal is to create a collective forum that produces and provides mental health best practice.

It has been developed as a place where subject matter experts can share their