ICO confirms investigation into Ardonagh cyber incident

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has confirmed it is looking into a cyber breach at Ardonagh Group.

An ICO spokesperson told Insurance Age: “We have received a breach report from Ardonagh Group Limited and we are assessing the information provided.”

Sister title Insurance Post reported earlier this week that Ardonagh was taking “remedial action” following a cyber incident, which had impacted the Towergate website.

The website for Towergate Insurance remains unavailable at the time