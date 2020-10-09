ICO confirms investigation into Ardonagh cyber incident
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has confirmed it is looking into a cyber breach at Ardonagh Group.
An ICO spokesperson told Insurance Age: “We have received a breach report from Ardonagh Group Limited and we are assessing the information provided.”
Sister title Insurance Post reported earlier this week that Ardonagh was taking “remedial action” following a cyber incident, which had impacted the Towergate website.
The website for Towergate Insurance remains unavailable at the time
