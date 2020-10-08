Insurance Age

GRP-owned Birrell Group buys again

Deal
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Birrell Group has bought Home Counties Insurance Services (HCIS) for an undisclosed sum in its second deal this month.

Trading as Kingsway Insurance Services, Birrell has been the Midlands hub business of Global Risk Partners (GRP) since January this year.

Earlier this week it was announced that Birrell had purchased Managed Risk Solutions.

Specialist commercial broker HCIS was founded in 1990 and is based in Ampthill, near Bedford.

GRP detailed that all staff will remain with the business

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Podcast

Most read

  1. Pressure groups’ fury at Supreme Court BI appeals
  2. Blog: The post-Covid landscape for broking? It’s too early to tell
  3. Video: Lorega addresses Covid-19 response
  4. GRP-hub Birrell Group buys commercial broker
  5. Blog: The claims lessons to learn from Covid-19
  6. A-Plan deal sees Howden become "new force" in regional broker space
  7. Covéa promotes James Gearey to personal lines head

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: