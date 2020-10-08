GRP-owned Birrell Group buys again

Birrell Group has bought Home Counties Insurance Services (HCIS) for an undisclosed sum in its second deal this month.

Trading as Kingsway Insurance Services, Birrell has been the Midlands hub business of Global Risk Partners (GRP) since January this year.

Earlier this week it was announced that Birrell had purchased Managed Risk Solutions.

Specialist commercial broker HCIS was founded in 1990 and is based in Ampthill, near Bedford.

GRP detailed that all staff will remain with the business