A-Plan deal sees Howden become "new force" in regional broker space

Experts have described Howden’s deal to buy A-Plan as a surprising but smart move.

The transaction, which is believed to be valued at up to £700m, will create a business with £4bn in gross written premium.

It also gives Howden access to a part of the UK insurance market that it did not have a strong presence in previously.

Complementary

Aston Lark group CEO Peter Blanc commented: “A-Plan doesn’t fit into any particular bracket, it’s a very good business and quite unusual and unique. They’ve