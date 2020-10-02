Ardonagh buys Lloyd Latchford

The Ardonagh Group has purchased specialist motor broker Lloyd Latchford Group.

According to sister title Insurance Post the deal was worth £15.3m.

The consolidator detailed that Lloyd Latchford will be brought into Atlanta Holdings, joining Autonet, Carole Nash and Swinton.

Lloyd Latchford has been trading for over 20 years and is a specialist retail broker and according to Ardonagh, it manages over 12,000 policies a month including car, driving instructor, commercial and home insurance via