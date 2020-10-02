Ardonagh buys Lloyd Latchford
The Ardonagh Group has purchased specialist motor broker Lloyd Latchford Group.
According to sister title Insurance Post the deal was worth £15.3m.
The consolidator detailed that Lloyd Latchford will be brought into Atlanta Holdings, joining Autonet, Carole Nash and Swinton.
Lloyd Latchford has been trading for over 20 years and is a specialist retail broker and according to Ardonagh, it manages over 12,000 policies a month including car, driving instructor, commercial and home insurance via
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- CMA forces Ardonagh to u-turn on £26m Bennetts buy
- FCA and insurers apply to leapfrog appeals to Supreme Court in BI test case
- News analysis: Judgment handed down in BI test case
- FCA prepares appeal after it fails to reach agreement with insurers in BI test case
- Ardonagh reports adjusted Ebitda of £99.9m
- Zego partners with Bravo Group to offer fleet product to networks members
- Paul Evans joins Allianz as chairman