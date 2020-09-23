Biba teams up with Flock on drone insurance scheme
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has launched a new member drone scheme with specialist broker Flock.
The broker trade body said the scheme offers easy to access and flexible cover for commercial drones such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
It detailed that it is underwritten by “leading aviation underwriters” who bring A+ rated capacity and provide worldwide cover.
Biba stated that this will allow its members to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- FCA signs death warrant for dual pricing
- FCA orders insurers to take action on BI claims
- Howden buys A-Plan to create £4bn GWP broker
- Staveley Head collapsed owing almost £10m
- Brokers believe BI dispute is "far from over" after test case judgment
- FCA warns brokers to "pay close attention" after dual pricing ban
- Tifgroup receives libel settlement and apology from The Times