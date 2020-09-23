Biba teams up with Flock on drone insurance scheme

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has launched a new member drone scheme with specialist broker Flock.

The broker trade body said the scheme offers easy to access and flexible cover for commercial drones such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

It detailed that it is underwritten by “leading aviation underwriters” who bring A+ rated capacity and provide worldwide cover.

Biba stated that this will allow its members to