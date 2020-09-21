GRP-owned Cherish launches home policy with access to Flood Re

Cherish, part of Global Risk Partners (GRP), has launched an “economy” home insurance product with access to Flood Re.

The wholesale broker said the offering is specifically designed for households that struggle to afford the higher prices normally associated with specialist home insurance.

It further explained that Cherish Lite, which is underwritten by Axa, is only available through brokers, with a low flood excess of £250.

Option

Cherish detailed that it had also removed “non-essential”