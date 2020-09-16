Biba urges industry to be mindful of its reputation after BI judgment

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has welcomed the judgment in the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) business interruption test case.

The High Court yesterday (15 September) found in favour of policyholders and the FCA on the majority of the issues in the case, however, the result differed by policy wordings and some arguments were settled in favour of the insurers.

Biba CEO Steve White told Insurance Age that he hoped any appeal would be “sorted out quickly” for the sake of