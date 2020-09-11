Kingfisher issues legal proceedings against Fresh sellers

Kingfisher has today (11 September) filed a High Court writ against the warrantors of Fresh Insurance, after it allegedly uncovered fraudulent behaviour within the Fresh organisation.

Speaking to Insurance Age, Kingfisher group chief executive officer, Jacquie Boast, said: “We are claiming significant damages for fraudulent misrepresentation of the sale and damages for breach of the warranties and indemnities that were included.

“The value of that claim is around £13-25m, depending on which