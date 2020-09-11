UK Broker Awards: Winners revealed
Tune in to find out who has taken home the coveted trophies as we unveil the victors.
Today is the day! We can finally reveal the fantastic winners of the UK Broker Awards 2020.
Please sit back and relax with a glass of bubbly - or whatever tipple you fancy - and celebrate the successes of the broking industry as we reward the best-in-class brokers for the past 12 months.
Our video reveals all.
