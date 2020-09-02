Call Connection administration to be wrapped up next year

The latest progress report into the administration of lead-generation provider Call Connection has showed that the process is set to be concluded before 12 July 2021.

Joint administrators Martha Thompson and Colin Haig, both of BDO, said in the document that they are currently liaising with HM Revenue and Customs about a VAT reclaim position of around £30,000, which they believe is due to the company.

They explained that once this has been concluded they will be in the position to pay the