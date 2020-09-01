Fenchurch Law unveils claims advocacy service for smaller and regional brokers

Fenchurch Law has launched a claims advocacy service for brokers with the aim of giving smaller and regional brokers access to wider claims services.

The business stated that the Fenchurch Advocacy Services will provide brokers and their clients with access to experienced and qualified support, advice and assistance on claims-related issues for a fixed monthly fee.

According to Fenchurch Law, the offering was launched in response to growing demand from brokers for broader claims support.

