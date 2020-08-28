Trade-offs are needed to create pandemic policy, says Liiba
Losses arising from the pandemic are too big to be covered by the insurance industry, which is why a public backstop is needed, according to Christopher Croft, CEO of the London & International Insurance Brokers’ Association (Liiba).
However, he stated that a series of trade-offs are needed to create a solution capable of responding to future pandemics.
Addressing members of South Africa’s Financial Intermediaries Association online on 27 August, Croft said: “In the UK, annual turnover of SME
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Direct Insurance sues employee and broker Amicus over "unlawful competitive attack"
- MS Amlin restructures underwriting team
- People Moves: 24 - 28th August 2020
- Profit shoots up for ERS
- Gallagher names Michelle Bree as new COO for UK Retail
- Complete Cover and Mulsanne parent posts £41.7m loss
- Blog: The digital path forward