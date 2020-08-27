Direct Insurance sues employee and broker Amicus over "unlawful competitive attack"

Direct Insurance Group (DIG) has accused one of its own employees along with Amicus Insurance Solutions of a “planned unlawful competitive attack” in the latest lawsuit relating to breach of contract and client poaching in the insurance broking sector.

The broker filed legal proceedings against senior account manager Darren Judd, who had been with the business since 2009, and Amicus on 27 July 2020. The story was first reported by Law360.

In the particulars of claim, filed on 14 August, DIG