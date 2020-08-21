Adrian Flux to create 185 new jobs
Adrian Flux Insurance has stated that it is looking to hire 185 people as part of a recruitment drive.
The Norfolk-based broker stated that the roles will be created across its three offices in East Winch, King’s Lynn and Norwich.
According to Adrian Flux, the business is expecting a “peak season” in spring 2021.
Rob Balls, a manager at Adrian Flux, commented: “Thanks to our ability to adapt quickly and safely during the lockdown we have been able to carry on driving the business forward.
“A
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Ethos Broking makes first deal since takeover by Ardonagh
- Bollington has five deals in the pipeline as it gears up for growth
- UK Broker Awards – Meet the Shortlist – Broker Personality of the Year
- People Moves Round-up: 10 - 21 August 2020
- Ardonagh buys Thames Underwriting
- Manchester broker launches new arm to fill gap for regional PI and D&O risks
- GRP reveals management changes