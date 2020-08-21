Adrian Flux to create 185 new jobs

Adrian Flux Insurance has stated that it is looking to hire 185 people as part of a recruitment drive.

The Norfolk-based broker stated that the roles will be created across its three offices in East Winch, King’s Lynn and Norwich.

According to Adrian Flux, the business is expecting a “peak season” in spring 2021.

Rob Balls, a manager at Adrian Flux, commented: “Thanks to our ability to adapt quickly and safely during the lockdown we have been able to carry on driving the business forward.

“A