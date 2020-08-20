Bollington has five deals in the pipeline as it gears up for growth

Bollington is in growth mode with five potential deals in the pipeline, according to group chief executive officer, Paul Moors.

Moors told Insurance Age that the broker is set to complete a number of transactions in the next two or three months, “depending on how the conversations go”.

He commented: “We’re currently speaking to five different firms that are all at different stages.

“Some have had offers made, some of them are in second rounds of discussions and some are in an early stage