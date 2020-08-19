Ethos Broking makes first deal since takeover by Ardonagh

Ethos Broking has bought Broker Network member Guy Penn & Co for an undisclosed sum.

The consolidator explained that Lancashire-based Guy Penn, which brings £9m in gross written premium to the group, will become its latest regional broking powerhouse.

According to Ethos, the broker was established in 1971 and offers both personal and commercial lines products.

It operates from four locations across the North West - Lytham St Annes, Kirkham, Lancaster, and Poulton-le-Fylde.

The existing