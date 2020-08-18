Right Choice posts turnover rise for 2019

Right Choice Insurance Brokers (RCIB) has posted a rise in turnover for the full year 2019.

According to a document filed on Companies House, the broker’s turnover was £30.39m in 2019, up from £27.99m in the preceding year.

In addition, gross profit grew to £24.85m in 2019 (2018: £22.63m), while operating profit fell to £6.31m (2018: £7.46m).

The average number of employees was 353 in 2019, up from 336 in the preceding year.

The broker further reported an increase in administrative expenses