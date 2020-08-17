Ardonagh buys Thames Underwriting
The Ardonagh Group has bought specialist managing general agent Thames Underwriting for an undisclosed sum.
Thames specialises in providing insurance solutions to brokers across the construction, leisure and commercial sectors.
Ardonagh explained that Thames will join its suite of MGA brands and operate within Geo Specialty Group Holdings, which it noted had exchanged and completed contracts in relation to the deal.
A spokesperson for Ardonagh told Insurance Age that the Thames brand will be
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Q&A with Aviva's Phil Bayles
- UK Broker Awards - Meet the Shortlist - Diversity & Inclusion Award
- Blog: Real-time data helps brokers get on the front foot in flash floods
- Aviva reveals 14% GWP rise across digital platforms during lockdown
- GRP reveals management changes
- Zurich UK GI reveals H1 loss after Covid-19 claims hit £140m
- UK Broker Awards – Meet the Shortlist – The Start-Up Award