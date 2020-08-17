Ardonagh buys Thames Underwriting

The Ardonagh Group has bought specialist managing general agent Thames Underwriting for an undisclosed sum.

Thames specialises in providing insurance solutions to brokers across the construction, leisure and commercial sectors.

Ardonagh explained that Thames will join its suite of MGA brands and operate within Geo Specialty Group Holdings, which it noted had exchanged and completed contracts in relation to the deal.

A spokesperson for Ardonagh told Insurance Age that the Thames brand will be