FCA extends measures to help insurance customers under Covid-19 financial strain

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has extended measures to help protect customers under financial strain due to the pandemic until 31 October.

The regulator published its new rules and guidance, which apply to insurance and premium finance firms, on 11 August.

The measures were first implemented on 18 May and the regulator said on 24 July that it was seeking comments on proposals to extend this guidance.

The temporary measures require firms to consider what options they can provide to