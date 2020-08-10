GRP-owned County buys CJN Insurance Services
The County Group, part of Global Risk Partners (GRP), has bought 100% of the share capital of CJN Insurance Services for an undisclosed sum.
CJN is based in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, and was established over 60 years ago. It offers both personal and commercial lines insurance.
The broker has a team of seven and all, including directors Peter and Stephen Short, will move across to County following completion completion of the deal, remaining in the Tenbury Wells office.
