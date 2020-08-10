CMA orders Ardonagh to keep Bennetts separate as deal completes

Ardonagh’s £26m purchase of the motorcycle specialist approved by the FCA, but the ongoing CMA inquiry looking at how the transaction impacts competition in the market continues.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has published an initial enforcement order as part of its investigation into Ardonagh Group’s deal to buy specialist motorcycle broker Bennetts.

Ardonagh confirmed it had completed the deal, which was first flagged in February, on 7 August after it received the necessary approvals from the Financial Conduct Authority.

The order from the CMA requires Ardonagh to keep Bennetts separate from the rest of the business until the investigation is completed, ensuring that the competitive structure of the market is maintained.

Completion

A spokesperson for Ardonagh told Insurance Age: “The announcement on Friday follows receipt of FCA approvals enabling the completion of the acquisition transaction.

“Bennetts will be held as a separate and independent company and continue to operate independently of Ardonagh, as required by a ‘hold separate’ order (an Initial Enforcement Order or “IEO”) imposed by the UK Competition and Markets Authority whilst it continues its Phase 1 investigation.

“Further updates will follow in due course.”

It further stated that the move by the CMA is normal procedure. The competition watchdog confirmed that the order does not prohibit the completion of the transaction.

Integration

In the order, the CMA noted that Ardonagh is not allowed to take action that might lead to the integration of the Bennetts business with Ardonagh, or transfer the ownership or control of the Ardonagh business or the Bennetts business or any of their subsidiaries.

In addition, the business is not permitted to do anything that might “impair the ability of the Bennetts business or the Ardonagh business to compete independently in any of the markets affected by the transaction”.

Bennetts’ separate sales or brand identity must also be maintained and no changes can be made to key staff.

Investigation

The CMA launched a phase one merger inquiry into the deal last month after it issued an initial investigation and call for comments about whether or not the transaction would result in a “substantial lessening of competition” at the start of July.

The inquiry is not thought to be unexpected since Ardonagh also owns motorcycle specialists Carole Nash, which it bought in 2017, and Footman James.

Ardonagh has previously stated that Bennetts will join Autonet, Carole Nash and Swinton as part of its Retail platform, Atlanta.

The business recently bought the holding companies of Broker Network and Irish broker Arachas.

At the end of June it announced a £1.9bn refinancing arrangement, which includes a $300m war chest for further deals.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.