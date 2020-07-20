Insurtech start-up Coverly closes for new business

The SME specialist says existing customers remain covered as it confirms it closed on 17 July.

Insurtech start-up Coverly has confirmed it is closing down and is no longer offering small business insurance, as revealed by sister title Post.

In a statement on its website, Coverly noted that existing policyholders are still covered.

Coverly was launched in 2019 by managing director Jodi Cartwright, who had previously held a number of executive roles in the insurance industry, including at Aviva and Brokerbility.

The digital pay-as-you-go start-up focused on on-demand commercial insurance for SMEs.

Restructure

In March, Coverly’s parent company, Bibby Financial Services (BFS), announced it was going through a restructure which included closing its Liverpool office and making a number of redundancies.

At the time, Cartwright told Insurance Age that Coverly would not be impacted by the changes at BFS and insisted that the start-up was “continuing to grow”.

A spokesperson for BFS said in a statement to Insurance Age: “BFS has taken the decision to close its insurance start-up, Coverly, and focus investment in its core invoice finance and foreign exchange businesses.

“The changes we announced in January relate to our UK invoice finance business’s geographical footprint and will ensure we are located in the right places to support clients and local business communities. The decision to close Coverly is not related to these changes.”

Cover

Coverly said in a statement on its website: “Sorry, we are no longer offering small business insurance as we are sadly closing. Don’t worry, you are still covered if you have an active policy.

“We would like to thank all the amazing businesses that joined Coverly and we will continue supporting you throughout the duration of your policy.”

It further detailed that existing customers who have received a renewal quote can renew their policy. However, customers due to renew on or after 14 August will not be able to do so and their policy will cease at its expiry date.

Coverly is a trading name of BFS and an appointed representative of Ambant Underwriting Services.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.