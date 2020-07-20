Profits up at Thomas Carroll in 2019

Welsh broker also reveals turnover increase as CEO Rhys Thomas states the company is "confident" it will emerge from the Covid-19 crisis stronger than before.

Thomas Carroll Group has reported rising profits for the year ended 31 December 2019.

According to a filing on Companies House the broker’s pre-tax profit increased to £1.7m in 2019, up from £1.3m in 2018.

In addition, gross profit was £10.8m in 2019 (2018: £10.1m) and turnover also ticked up to £11.2m, compared to £10.4m in the preceding year.

The insurance broking division saw a rise in turnover to £8.9m, compared to £8.1m in 2018.

Meanwhile, administrative expenses also increased to £9.1m in 2019 from £8.7m in 2018.

The average number of employees at the group also increased, from 122 in 2018 to 128 in 2019.

Investment

Chief executive officer, Rhys Thomas, stated in the document that the business had continued to invest in people, an improved IT infrastructure and learning and development opportunities over the year.

Thomas said in the document: “At the time of writing this statement we are in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis. Through decades of thoughtful investment in the business we are well equipped with substantial cash reserves, a quality team, no exposure to any client sector and a healthy reputation.

“We are therefore confident, but not complacent, that we will not only withstand the crisis but emerge stronger.”

Last December, John Moore MBE stepped down as chairman of Thomas Carroll after over 30 years with the Welsh broker.

Thomas Carroll is headquartered in Caerphilly and has four offices across Wales and two in England.

