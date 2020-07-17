PIB spent £75.6m on deals in 2019

CFO Ryan Brown says the consolidator has a "very healthy pipeline" of future acquisitions, as PIB's GWP hits £986m.

PIB Group has reported a 15% rise in revenue to £123.3m for the full year 2019, up from £106.8m in the preceding year.

The business also made a loss for the year of £7.8m, an improvement on the £17.5m loss reported in 2018, according to a document filed on Companies House.

PIB further posted a pre-tax loss for 2019 of £12.2m, compared to £18.8m in the preceding year.

However, its adjusted Ebitda increased by 50% to £26.7m in 2019 (2018: £17.7m). The business noted that it controlled gross written premium of £986m at the end of 2019.

The average number of employees also increased to 1,202 in 2019, up from 1,104 in 2018.

Growth

PIB chief financial officer, Ryan Brown, told Insurance Age that the loss was down to PIB’s acquisition strategy and funding structure.

“We’re constantly investing and bringing businesses in and that all has a cost associated with it,” he noted.

According to Brown, PIB has achieved an organic revenue growth of 8% during the year.

He commented: “What you can’t tell from the results is the underlying organic growth. Growing by acquisition is great and we’ve got a strong pipeline this year, but for us as a management team organic growth is the real measure of how strong an organisation is.”

Purchases

Brown stated that the businesses that PIB has bought are doing “incredibly well” in driving forward revenue growth, adding that PIB’s strategy to purchase specialist businesses had helped speed up organic growth.

“Generally specialist businesses tend to grow quicker than more standard businesses because they’re experts,” he noted.

PIB was founded five years ago and according to Brown, focus in the early years had been put on building a platform for integrating businesses and creating a team to support PIB’s purchases.

“We have got to the point where we’ve got a platform and the scale which can absorb lots more, so for every pound of revenue we bring in now we don’t have to invest the same amount of money to support it,” he argued.

“We will naturally now start to see our adjusted Ebitda increase.”

Deals

During 2019, PIB bought Optis Insurance, Alto Insurance Group (trading as Cobra group of companies), Sue Smith, CMR Insurance Services and Cooper Solutions, spending a total of £75.6m.

The document revealed that PIB’s most expensive deal in 2019 was for Barford-based motor specialist Cooper Solutions, for which it paid £35.5m.

The consolidator spent £22.7m on the Cobra group of companies, which comprises Cobra Network, Cobra Underwriting Agencies, Cobra London Markets and Cobra Insurance brokers.

In addition, PIB’s purchase of Irish broker Optis cost the group £11.6m, while it paid £5.5m for CMR Insurance Services and £212,000 for Sue Smith.

Brown highlighted that the business has a “very healthy pipeline” of future deals.

“We’ve probably never been busier,” he stated.

“Some of those are from pre-Covid but we have a couple of deals which have been driven by the Covid situation where management teams have been prompted to think about their long-term plans.”

Covid-19

He further explained that the coronavirus pandemic had dampened PIB’s ambitious growth plans for 2020, where the plan had been to “take the revenue growth to another level”.

Brown noted that some of PIB’s businesses had been “materially impacted” by Covid-19, including in specialist areas such as motor trade and haulage where clients were shut down during the lockdown.

He continued: “We do have pockets which for a period of time were put on pause.

“With the opening up and easing of lockdown they’ve all bounced back, but we’re not going to be able to regain those lost few months this year. Over the longer term they’ll be fine.”

Brown further stated that PIB’s underwriting division had been performing better than expected, particularly in taxi.

“Gefion was a big competitor and obviously that’s gone into run-off which has been an opportunity for us,” he noted.

Overall, he was positive that PIB would still achieve growth in 2020.

“We’ll end up ahead of last year but we won’t be quite as ahead as we wanted to be in terms of revenues,” he concluded.

Refinancing

Insurance Age revealed last June that PIB had completed a debt refinancing of £200m to fund future deals and support organic growth.

Earlier this week it bought insurance website UKinsuranceNET in its 30th deal. This followed its purchase of Marx Re-Insurance Brokers in Germany.

It recently rebranded twelve of its businesses, including Cooke & Mason, Lorica, Wilby and Cobra Insurance Brokers, as PIB Insurance Brokers.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.