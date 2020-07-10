CDL reports falling profits and turnover for 2019

Commercial director Nigel Phillips says performance was impacted by the "challenging economic and political climate".

CDL has reported falls in profits and turnover for the year ended 30 September 2019.

A filing on Companies House showed that turnover for the software house had decreased to £52.9m in 2019, down from £55.7m in the preceding year.

Operating profit also fell to £5.4m (2018: £8.5m) and its gross profit dropped to £45.5m from £47.4m in 2018.

Meanwhile administrative expenses grew slightly to £40.1m in 2019 (2018: £39.5m).

Overall, profit for the year and total comprehensive income was £4.7m in 2019, compared to £6.9m in the preceding 12 months.

Challenges

CDL commercial director Nigel Phillips commented: “Our 2019 performance was impacted by the challenging economic and political climate, which resulted in some prospects delaying deployments and system migration decisions.

“Given this context, it reflects a resilient set of results and we expect to announce a number of major contracts in the coming months.”

The average number of employees at CDL during 2019 was 638, down from 672 in 2018.

CDL stated that it had brought a number of new brands onto its systems in 2019, including Ardonagh-owned Carole Nash, adding that it has “maintained a strong new business pipeline”.

Investment

In addition, the software house noted it had invested significantly in its insurer hosted rating and data analytics platforms after seeing increased demand from clients.

Phillips continued: “Crucially for our role in transforming the industry through digital and data platforms, we have continued to focus on our significant investment programme, creating new and proactive engagement models for the high volume insurance retail sector and increasing the policy count transacted on our systems.

“Innovation has always been key to CDL’s success and this R&D expenditure will provide the springboard for our next phase of growth.”

