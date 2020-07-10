CDL reports falling profits and turnover for 2019
Commercial director Nigel Phillips says performance was impacted by the "challenging economic and political climate".
CDL has reported falls in profits and turnover for the year ended 30 September 2019.
A filing on Companies House showed that turnover for the software house had decreased to £52.9m in 2019, down from £55.7m in the preceding year.
Operating profit also fell to £5.4m (2018: £8.5m) and its gross profit dropped to £45.5m from £47.4m in 2018.
Meanwhile administrative expenses grew slightly to £40.1m in 2019 (2018: £39.5m).
Overall, profit for the year and total comprehensive income was £4.7m in 2019, compared to £6.9m in the preceding 12 months.
Challenges
CDL commercial director Nigel Phillips commented: “Our 2019 performance was impacted by the challenging economic and political climate, which resulted in some prospects delaying deployments and system migration decisions.
“Given this context, it reflects a resilient set of results and we expect to announce a number of major contracts in the coming months.”
The average number of employees at CDL during 2019 was 638, down from 672 in 2018.
CDL stated that it had brought a number of new brands onto its systems in 2019, including Ardonagh-owned Carole Nash, adding that it has “maintained a strong new business pipeline”.
Investment
In addition, the software house noted it had invested significantly in its insurer hosted rating and data analytics platforms after seeing increased demand from clients.
Phillips continued: “Crucially for our role in transforming the industry through digital and data platforms, we have continued to focus on our significant investment programme, creating new and proactive engagement models for the high volume insurance retail sector and increasing the policy count transacted on our systems.
“Innovation has always been key to CDL’s success and this R&D expenditure will provide the springboard for our next phase of growth.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Brokers expect bold first move from Aviva's new leader Amanda Blanc
- Blog: What challenges await new Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc
- RSA walks back on Marsh criticism in FCA's BI test case
- Chubb flags huge Covid-19 losses
- Pikl moves forward with property and vehicle MGA
- Aviva Ireland GI CEO launches legal proceedings against the provider - report
- The Fallout - Insurance brokers and the coronavirus pandemic