CMA launches investigation into Ardonagh's Bennetts deal

The government body is seeking comments on the deal in order to decide whether it "may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition" in the market.

Ardonagh Group’s £26m deal to buy Bennetts Motorcycling Services from Saga is being investigated by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The purchase was first flagged in February 2020 and at the time, Ardonagh noted that the transaction was subject to regulatory approval.

The consolidator already owns another motorcycle specialist, Carole Nash, which it bought in 2017.

The CMA has today (2 July) published an invitation to comment on the deal.

Competition

The government body said in a statement: “The CMA is considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction, if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002 and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.”

It continued: “To assist it with this assessment, the CMA invited comments on the transaction from any interested party.”

The deadline for submitting comments are 16 July. The CMA did not provide a date for when it could launch a formal merger inquiry.

Ardonagh declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age.

Deal

At the time of the deal announcement, Ardonagh stated that Bennetts will join Autonet, Carole Nash and Swinton as part of its Retail platform, Atlanta, which is led by Ian Donaldson.

Bennetts was founded in 1930 and has 200 staff across sites in Peterborough and Coventry. It also operates BikeSocial, an online news and advice platform.

Last month, Ardonagh revealed it had agreed to buy the holding companies of Broker Network-owner Bravo Group and Irish broker Arachas.

The consolidator also announced a £1.9bn refinancing, which includes a $300m war chest.

Market commentators responded positively to the Bravo deal, which saw Broker Network being brought back into the fold after Towergate sold it in 2016.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.