Newbie news: Opening opportunities

Founder and director of True Broking Chris Boothman explains the challenges he faced setting up during the coronavirus crisis

▶ Why did you start up on your own?

The previous business I worked in had been purchased and that changed the dynamics of the office and my home life balance.

▶ What did you do and where did you work before?

How long do you have? I was managing director of Inspire Risk Management, which was bought by County Group in November 2017, most recently. Prior to that I worked at Giles, Bollington, Alexander Forbes, Marsh, JLT, Watson Laurie.

▶ How did you come into insurance?

After leaving college it was made clear that I wasn’t going to university due to the cost, so I was handed the local jobs paper by my Mum with a number of adverts circled.

I applied, got a job in personal lines, spent the first week reading rating guides for 40 different insurers and then went from there.

▶ How hard was it to get up and running?

It was more time consuming than hard. I must applaud the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as they were great in making the process pain free.

▶ What are your targets for the first 12 months?

That has changed considerably in the last 12 weeks! However, we set ourselves an income target, which we are on target to achieve, and we are developing a trusted brand in the local areas, which is has always been important to us.

▶ Where do you see yourself and the business in three years?

I’d like to see us having developed some niche schemes in areas we are interested in.

▶ How big is the team?

The team is 6ft, 14 stone and has a beard. It is just me at the minute. With our children being under 12 they are all at home at the minute, so initially my partner was going to be involved with marketing, back office support and such, but that has taken a back seat at the minute.

▶ Who helped you along the way with advice?

I have been lucky to work with a lot of great people in the industry who have given me advice through the years and gained a lot of experience working alongside senior management and business owners in the brokers I’ve been at.

▶ What were the most difficult obstacles to overcome and how did you do it?

Covid-19 has been a bit of an obstacle. Insurance isn’t the sexiest subject to talk about over a Zoom call with prospective clients. However, as things are getting more relaxed, we are seeing more clients and more opportunities.

▶ What lines of business do you specialise in?

We are general commercial insurance brokers.

▶ What is the local competition like?

Strong. We’re based in Bolton and being close to Manchester means that there is an abundance of brokers the area. In Bolton there are some good, respected and well established brokers.

▶ How do you plan to market yourself?

We’ve been using social media pretty effectively at the minute and also networking with local groups. The networks have helped expand our footprint across the region and we’ve been lucky to connect with some great people and companies.

▶ What has insurer support been like?

Varying. The support from the managing general agents has been great and some of the composites have been very positive. However, some markets do make it difficult to start to trade with. We’ve developed a panel of insurers to work with who we feel can help us grow and provide the right support for the clients we work with.

▶ Was the authorisation process more or less complicated than you expected?

The initial process was time consuming but not complicated and, all in all, it was less complicated than I thought it would be.

▶ Would you advise other people to go out on their own?

I would, but be prepared to work harder than you have before and deal with different stresses.

Speak to people you trust and get guidance and advice. Look at networks for support, we are part of the Bluefin Network and their support has been exceptional.