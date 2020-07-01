Cullum-backed Ataraxia launches broker network

MD Adam Boakes says model will help brokers increase their income as well as provide them with a guaranteed investor in their business once they're looking to exit.

Ataraxia has launched a crossover network which aims to help brokers boost their income as well as being a stepping stone for firms looking for a “gentle exit strategy”, Insurance Age can reveal.

The acquisition firm said that Ataraxia Lite would work as a traditional network, giving brokers access to products from UK insurers, as well as support to grow through making deals.

According to Ataraxia manging director, Adam Boakes, the model also provides brokers with a guaranteed investor in their business once they start thinking about succession planning.

However, the business clarified that there are no ties to the membership and that brokers are not required to sell shares to Ataraxia now or in the future.

Model

Boakes told Insurance Age: “We’ve been looking hard at the network model and since the FCA started regulating the industry in 2005, many networks have come and gone. There’s probably half a dozen players left.

“Most critically, the early networks models gave brokers the opportunity to start a succession and exit plan. That’s changed dramatically over the last few years.”

Boakes further noted that because Ataraxia specialises in the minority acquisition space it can provide a “gentle exit over a period of years”.

The move follows its launch of a new range of capital options for brokers last November. Peter Cullum-backed Minority Venture Partners invested in the business in 2018.

Ataraxia has previously backed a number of broker management buyouts, including Dixons Commercial Insurance Brokers, Thompson & Co and Warwick Davis Insurance Consultants.

Coronavirus

The network was launched last week and Boakes expected it would have two or three members by the end of July. The plan is to sign up a maximum of 35 members in total.

According to Boakes, the proposition will help brokers increase their income on the back of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Brokers have been very adaptable and resilient but it is now having an impact on earnings,” he continued.

Adding: “Once they’re in the group they get the opportunity to work alongside our buying group and our partners.

“It works like a traditional network but if at any point in time the broker wants to start a succession plan or go for some growth via acquisition then there’ll be attributes that Ataraxia can help with.”

Members

The managing director further explained that Ataraxia had already identified prospective members that it believes are “ideal to the model” and are in the process of contacting these brokers.

He detailed that the ideal network member is a UK-based commercial broker with an age demographic ensuring it is between zero and ten years away from needing to start succession planning.

In terms of gross written premium, he noted that Ataraxia’s sweet spot is around £2m-£5m, but members could also be larger.

He further revealed that Ataraxia’s buying arm is currently working on one new deal and one merger.

Boakes concluded: “They’ve been slowed down a bit by coronavirus, but we hope to make announcements on those completions in August.”

