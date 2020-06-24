Lord Hunt takes GRP main board role

Move follows Searchlight's purchase of a majority stake in GRP, which saw a number of management changes.

Lord David Hunt of Wirral, former chairman of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba), has taken on a role as a director on Global Risk Partners’ (GRP) main board.

A spokesperson for GRP explained that Lord Hunt has been a non-executive director on GRP’s MGA board since 2016.

He took on this additional role within the Group following the completion of Searchlight’s deal to buy a majority stake in GRP earlier this month.

Lord Hunt replaced Andy Homer as Biba chairman in January 2014. His tenure ended in December 2019, when he was succeeded by former Insurance Minister Jonathan Evans.

Changes

GRP reported a number of management changes as a result of the Searchlight deal, which saw founders Peter Cullum and David Margrett and founding investor Penta Capital retain minority stakes in the business, alongside the broader management team.

Mike Bruce, previously group managing director, became group chief executive. Meanwhile Margrett moved to become non-executive chairman and Cullum has remained on the board as a non-executive director.

In an interview with Insurance Age last week, Bruce stated that GRP will keep its buy-and-build strategy with support from Searchlight.

He also revealed that the business expects to complete a number of deals in the next few weeks.

