Lord Hunt takes GRP main board role
Move follows Searchlight's purchase of a majority stake in GRP, which saw a number of management changes.
Lord David Hunt of Wirral, former chairman of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba), has taken on a role as a director on Global Risk Partners’ (GRP) main board.
A spokesperson for GRP explained that Lord Hunt has been a non-executive director on GRP’s MGA board since 2016.
He took on this additional role within the Group following the completion of Searchlight’s deal to buy a majority stake in GRP earlier this month.
Lord Hunt replaced Andy Homer as Biba chairman in January 2014. His tenure ended in December 2019, when he was succeeded by former Insurance Minister Jonathan Evans.
Changes
GRP reported a number of management changes as a result of the Searchlight deal, which saw founders Peter Cullum and David Margrett and founding investor Penta Capital retain minority stakes in the business, alongside the broader management team.
Mike Bruce, previously group managing director, became group chief executive. Meanwhile Margrett moved to become non-executive chairman and Cullum has remained on the board as a non-executive director.
In an interview with Insurance Age last week, Bruce stated that GRP will keep its buy-and-build strategy with support from Searchlight.
He also revealed that the business expects to complete a number of deals in the next few weeks.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Ardonagh buys Broker Network-owner Bravo Group
- UK General returns to Primary Group
- The Blog Spot: Ardonagh and Broker Network - will this lockdown family reunion have a happy ending?
- Hiscox Action Group attempts to join FCA BI test case
- FCA announces permanent CEO
- Ex RSA Ireland CFO O'Connor fined €70,000 and banned for 8 years
- UK Broker Awards: Shortlist revealed