TL Dallas reveals growth plans

Broker's MD Polly Staveley and commercial MD Tim Mortimer discuss modernising the business, acquiring specialist teams and how the firm has been impacted by the coronavirus.

TL Dallas has detailed that it is set to focus on growth after hiring Tim Mortimer, former regional director at Marsh Commercial, as managing director of its commercial division.

MD Polly Staveley told Insurance Age that the firm is now ready to move into a growth phase.

She detailed: “As with a lot of independent firms we’re all busy and client facing so the opportunity came for us to recruit Tim as someone who can spend time on the strategy of the business rather than the day-to-day client operations.

“Tim’s remit is to, whilst retaining the values that we all stand for as a family-tied business and whilst retaining our independent model, to start to modernise the business in certain areas and look for growth in a variety of ways.”

Mortimer added that he saw a lot of opportunities going forward, including acquiring “individuals, teams and perhaps even firms”.

Coronavirus

He joined the business shortly before the UK-wide lockdown, which he said had been an “interesting and different” experience.

Mortimer commented: “My first few weeks were in the office, trying to familiarise myself with the business. The rest of it has been working from home.

“I’ve enjoyed it and I don’t think I’ve missed anything as I have been able to get know the teams with regular one to ones and meetings via video conferencing. We’re all really excited about when we can get back into some sort of normality.”

According to Staveley it has been “business as usual” for the broker during the coronavirus crisis and the firm has not had to furlough any staff or make any redundancies.

“As with all businesses we have to decide whether the current situation is a threat or an opportunity and we definitely see it as an opportunity,” she added.

“There’ll be good brokers sitting at home contemplating their future and we’re in a great position to try and attract those entrepreneurial types who don’t want to work in a consolidated or global broker.”

Staveley explained that TL Dallas will be looking to recruit specialist teams with particular schemes or individuals who are looking to work for an independent broker.

Consolidators

While TL Dallas is “on the radar” of the consolidators and Staveley is frequently asked to sell up, she stated that there were no current plans to do so.

She explained: “I’ve spoken to some in the past but I find their model too short-term for a hundred-year-old business. None of them can give me any commitment past three years in terms of their own model and their own financing.

“What’s more I don’t feel it’s the best model for our staff or our clients.”

However, she added that there is a place for the consolidator model in the market.

Meanwhile Mortimer, who has experience in working at a consolidator in Marsh Commercial, highlighted that TL Dallas is a “very different” place to work.

“Decisions are made and implemented very quickly and we’re very flexible,” he continued.

TL Dallas currently has 120 staff across ten offices and gross written premium of around £60m.

Future

Staveley, whose great grandfather set up TL Dallas 101 years ago, described the business as a “one-stop shop”, with specialisms including high net worth and trade credit, as well as a wide range of commercial lines.

She noted that the business had been successful in getting all staff to working from home during the lockdown, without any technological issues.

While some staff have now started returning to the office, she predicted that the broker will continue being flexible about home working and conducting some meetings over video calls.

Staveley concluded: “A lot of us do a lot of travelling because we’ve got offices all the way from Shetland to London.

“There’d be no harm in that reducing and using video technology for a lot of those meetings.”

