Searchlight completes GRP deal

The move, which was first announced in February, sees founders Peter Cullum and David Margrett retain a minority stake in the business as Mike Bruce becomes group chief executive.

Searchlight Capital Partners’ deal to buy a majority stake in Global Risk Partners (GRP) has been completed following regulatory approval.

The move was announced in February 2020 after months of speculation. Insurance Age reported last August that GRP founders, David Margrett and Peter Cullum, were seeking to dilute their stake in the business but retain an interest.

Following the deal, Mike Bruce has become group chief executive, while Andy Homer takes on the position of non-executive chairman of GRP, in addition to his role chairing the board of the retail division.

GRP confirmed that founding partners Cullum and Margrett as well as founding investor Penta Capital will all retain minority stakes in the firm, alongside the broader management team.

Margrett will act as non-executive chairman and Peter Cullum will be a non-executive director of the group holding company.

GRP was founded in 2013 and has since bought 59 regional brokers, managing general agents and Lloyd’s businesses. The business stated that its GWP is now approaching £800m.

Cullum and Margrett commented: “This is an important milestone for GRP, and we are delighted to announce today’s completion. Searchlight is the right partner to support the Group on the next stage of its journey and we look forward to working closely with them as GRP continues to grow.

“We are also pleased to confirm Mike Bruce’s appointment as CEO, and are confident that he has the experience, skillset and market relationships to drive the business forward at pace and deliver against GRP’s ambitions to further capitalise on the significant market opportunity ahead.”

Bruce added: “GRP is a unique business and I’m extremely proud to become CEO. Thank you to both Peter and David for the business they have created and the leadership they have shown.

“They have been pivotal in GRP reaching this landmark and as highly regarded figures in our industry, I am delighted that we will continue to benefit from their insight, knowledge and experience.”

He continued: “I have a strong and experienced senior management team in Stephen Ross (head of M&A), Phil Rock (CFO) and Clive Nathan (CEO Underwriting), who, working alongside Searchlight, share my ambition to continue to grow GRP and build on its reputation as a great business that is home to outstanding entrepreneurial talent, focused on providing superior, differentiated products and service to our clients.

“With Searchlight’s support, we are confident that our rapid growth will continue as we acquire further businesses that fit our culture and model. Our pipeline remains strong and undisturbed by the recent Covid-19 challenges.”

