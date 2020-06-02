Blog: The MGA opportunity

Janthana Kaenprakhamroy, of MGA Tapoly, addresses how managing general agents might be able to help brokers solve some of the key problems the market faces in the wake of coronavirus.

As we all know, the insurance market has been hit hard by Covid-19. According to the Association of British Insurers there will be estimated claims pay outs of £1.2 billion to support businesses and individuals affected by the lockdown. This will cause liquidity concerns due to both an increased outflow of claims monies and a reduction in inflow of premiums due to policy cancellations. This double whammy will put operational and financial constraints on many insurance organisations during the next few months.

Many insurers are now scaling back on their operations, making it harder for new brokers and insurance intermediaries to get capacity. Insurance intermediaries are having to bring more business in order to maintain their coverholder status. Many brokers have seen their commissions squeezed, along with an increase in customer acquisition cost, while others suffer from legacy system issues and lengthy insurance questionnaires, making it harder for them to service their clients cost effectively.

Constraints

Today, brokers are facing three key challenges. The first is that Covid-19 related capacity constraints make it more difficult for brokers to get new capacity or retain their existing sources if their performance falls below the minimum GWP thresholds. Secondly, as ever, brokers are facing technological constraints due to legacy systems and lengthy question sets. The third is business development issues such as finding capital and time to invest in new technology and the associated staff training required, along with difficulty in recruiting and retaining qualified staff.

Operational efficiency becomes key to brokers’ survival when it comes to combatting the challenges of today but partnering with the right MGA that has the right SaaS value proposition could solve some of these issues. Recognising this, we have worked hard to ensure that the insurtech platform we built allows our distribution partners to service their customers faster and better.

Competitive quoting to increase conversion rate

While brokers have access to the marketplace where they can get quotes, MGAs could help brokers source more customised quotes at more competitive prices from various platforms. This in turn will increase conversion rates as the broker has a better chance to get the quote accepted while fulfilling their duty of service to their customers.

Product differentiation

An MGA could be a good channel for brokers to get specialist products, which other brokers may not have access to. It also allows brokers to have direct access to underwriters, which could reduce the amount of paperwork that brokers need to fill out, saving time and staff costs while providing an additional layer of expertise.

Technology and operational efficiency

The sentiment among brokers is that some expects commissions to be reduced for certain products, as insurers look to mitigate a jump in loss ratios. It is therefore crucial to reduce operating costs, and the key to this is embracing more automated processes, such as online quote and buy engines that allow customers to self-serve, chat systems that allow a single operative to deal with multiple simultaneous requests, or even AI powered chatbots that answer common customer queries.

While there are options, partnering with an MGA could be one of the obvious ways to overcome challenges that brokers are facing today.

Janthana Kaenprakhamroy is CEO of Tapoly, an MGA providing on-demand insurance for the gig economy