Covid-19: FCA seeks broker feedback ahead of BI court action

Regulator issues call for more information as it puts together its High Court test case with the aim to resolve uncertainty for businesses making claims.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has urged brokers and policyholders who are aware of any unresolved disputes with insurers over the terms of business interruption (BI) policies to step forward.

This follows the news from earlier this month that the regulator is seeking legal clarity on BI insurance with the aim to resolve doubt for businesses who are facing uncertainty on their claims.

The watchdog stated that it is now inviting policyholders and brokers to put forward their arguments for why claims that have been refused should be paid.

Its intention is to seek a court declaration, on an agreed and urgent basis, to resolve uncertainty for many customers making BI claims, and the basis on which firms are making decisions to accept claims.

Issues

The FCA said in a statement: “The coronavirus pandemic will have affected policyholders in different ways. The issues relevant to the intended proceedings will therefore be wide-ranging and complex.

“We recognise that the intended proceedings will better achieve our consumer protection and market integrity objectives if they cover as broad a cross section of policies and issues as is compatible with an expedited court process. We are reviewing extensive material provided by insurers to do this.”

The regulator pledged to put forward policyholders’ arguments to their best advantage, and noted that the aim of the court action is to obtain legal guidance more quickly and at a lower cost to policyholders than would be the case if they took their own court actions.

Disputes

A number of insurers, including Hiscox, Allianz, RSA, Ecclesiastical, QBE, Axa and Zurich, are currently under fire from different consumer action groups seeking litigation against them for refusing to pay BI claims.

The regulator stated: “The FCA recognises that many claims will already be the subject of negotiation or other dispute resolution processes. This proposed action is not intended to impact this normal claims process.

“It is designed to assist policyholders, and particularly SMEs, whose claims are being refused when they think the firm should respond.”

It added that the intended action will not prevent individuals from pursuing issues through negotiated settlement, arbitration, court proceedings as a private party, or complaining to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

The regulator has instructed a team at law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, led by Paul Lewis, as well as an external team of leading counsel that it said was “highly experienced in insurance issues”.

