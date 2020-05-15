Covid-19: Industry welcomes government-backed trade credit reinsurance scheme

Biba CEO Steve White says trade body worked with the government, the ABI and the Confederation of British Industry to find a solution after brokers in the trade credit sector said they found it “extremely difficult” to place new business.

The insurance sector has welcomed the government’s move to develop a temporary reinsurance scheme to guarantee transactions supported by trade credit insurance.

British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) CEO, Steve White, told Insurance Age that he was “pleased by the announcement”, adding that it will secure the continuing supply of trade credit insurance as the economy starts to re-open.

“Our members told us that without government intervention to underpin the trade credit insurance industry, supply chains will dry up and many more companies will become insolvent,” he added.

He explained that the broker trade body had engaged with the government, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and the Association of British Insurers (ABI) to flag the importance of addressing the issue of trade credit insurance.

“This is a key strand in the overall support package the government is giving to business to ride out the Covid-19 crisis,” White stated.

“Our specialist trade credit members gave vital evidence from the perspective of their clients as to the consequences of a severe contraction in the availability of trade credit insurance.”

Disadvantaged

According to White, Biba had also warned the government that UK companies could be “severely disadvantaged” when competing with foreign companies where large scale government support schemes have already been put in place.

He continued: “We also stressed that time is of the essence: the government intervention in this area in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis was too little too late and the damage was already done.

“This is why the rapid response now by government is so important and so welcome.”

White further noted that brokers in the trade credit sector had found it “extremely difficult” to place new business before the announcement by the government.

He argued that brokers can now carry on in a business as usual mode, adding: “The ready supply of trade credit is critical to the smooth re-opening of many businesses, notably the construction sector which is in the vanguard of the government’s plans to restart the economy.”

Backbone

Similarly, Tim Fisher, managing director of trade credit at Gallagher, stated that the decision is “very positive” for UK businesses and the economy.

He continued: “Trade credit acts as a backbone to enabling businesses to operate with confidence in extending credit terms to their customers and is a vital part of the supply chain.

“This is particularly significant at times of high economic uncertainty, and this step will reassure the insurers that operate in this market.”

Fisher added: “As a major trade credit broker we had already seen signs that that insurer risk appetite was significantly reduced, however we believe this reinsurance guarantee will assist in enabling them to offer greater support to UK businesses and begin to reverse that trend.

“It will future-proof the availability of cover and enable insurers to provide support to UK businesses so they can successfully trade and help stimulate the economy at this much needed time.”

Scheme

The Economic Secretary to the Treasury, John Glen, announced earlier this week that businesses with supply chains which rely on trade credit insurance and who are struggling to maintain cover due to Covid-19 will get support through the government.

He added that the government will work with businesses and the industry on the full details of the scheme to ensure firms are supported and risk is appropriately distributed between the government and insurers.

Glen commented: “This country’s businesses are crucial in helping us to kick start the economy as we get back to work, and I will do everything I can to help support them through this difficult time.

“By guaranteeing business-to-business transactions currently supported by trade credit insurance, we will help to maintain a vital cog in our economy.”

The temporary guarantee will provisionally last until the end of the year and will be followed by a review of the trade credit insurance market with the aim to ensure it can continue to support businesses in the future.

Recovery

The ABI also welcomed the move, stating that the scheme could help speed up the economic recovery.

James Dalton, ABI’s director of general insurance policy, said: “As we emerge from lockdown and restart the economy, we have worked with government to outline the difficult trading environment that lies ahead, and this government-backed scheme, once implemented, will help businesses and their supply chains get back on their feet.

“This is a welcome step by the government, which mirrors similar action being taken by other countries across the world, which are facing the same issues as the UK trade credit insurance market in these exceptional times.

“If developed the right way, the temporary scheme will give reassurance to the thousands of businesses who rely on the security that trade credit insurance cover provides.”

He continued: “The scheme could help protect the supply chain, safeguard jobs and kick start the economy, boosting business confidence as we begin to emerge from the dark shadow of Covid-19.

“The priority now is to urgently work through with the government how this scheme will operate in practice so that it can support businesses through the difficult trading environment, now and in the months ahead.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.