Interview: One hundred years of independence

Darwin Clayton CEO Simon Henderson tells Insurance Age about the broker's 100 year long history, plans for its wholesale division, coping with Covid-19 and insists that the business is not for sale.

Darwin Clayton UK is looking to grow its wholesale division, Partner Broker, according to chief executive officer Simon Henderson.

The business currently works with around 250 brokers and specialises in a variety of contracting business, including alarm and electrical contractors, contract cleaning businesses, security businesses, flooring and heating and ventilation.

“We’re looking at other product lines, but these last few weeks have put a lot of things on hold,” Henderson told Insurance Age.

“We’re always looking to strengthen ourselves and that will continue when we’re back to a more normal place.”

Schemes

Darwin Clayton, which turns 100 years old today (15 May), was established by Edgar Charles Darwin Clayton and George O’Connor in 1920.

“They had to leave the O’Connor name out of the business title because the Irish weren’t that popular in the City at the time – tensions were quite high,” Henderson noted.

He added: “We were pioneers in the schemes sector for certain trades. Our cleaning scheme is over 70 years old.

“We’ve been in security for over 50 years and shop-fitting and interior contracting since the early 70s. And we’re still in those sectors.”

Around 35 years ago, Darwin Clayton moved its headquarters from the City of London to Tunbridge Wells, where it is still based today. It also has an office in Nottingham.

The broker currently has 44 staff and gross written premiums of £18m. According to Henderson the wholesale division has grown from 10% of the business to 25% over the last five years.

Consolidators

Since its beginning it has remained a family-owned business. The current chairman, Mike O’Connor, is the grandson of George O’Connor and the family still owns all of the shares in the business.

According to Henderson, there are no plans to sell the business even though he frequently gets approached by consolidators.

“The message has been that the business is independent, family-owned and it’s not for sale.

“We hope that position stays like that for many years to come. But we do get approached quite a bit.”

Asked whether the business is looking to make any acquisitions on its own, he highlighted that it is focusing on organic growth.

He continued: “For us, the value is not there at the moment. It might be in the future. At the moment there are other businesses that are better designed to do acquisitions than us.”

Coronavirus

Commenting on the Covid-19 crisis, Henderson stated that Darwin Clayton had taken an early decision for staff to work from home from 18 March.

He noted that the broker had experienced “minimal disruption”.

“The IT has been strong and the business has traded relatively well through this period.

“We’ve been in touch with our clients and keep giving people updates on what’s happening in the market. Things are changing daily.”

In his view, insurers have been helpful and responsive throughout the crisis, even though “some were quicker than others” at the start.

However, he stressed that Darwin Clayton does not sell a lot of business interruption cover, which is where insurers have been most heavily criticised for their response to the pandemic.

Covid-19 has also put the broker’s 100th birthday celebrations on hold.

“We were going to have a large client and insurer event last week and we were supposed to take over a country house hotel for all the staff as a thank you, but that can’t happen now,” Henderson remarked.

He noted that staff at the business had been through a number of significant events over the years, including seeing a new Queen on the throne and England winning the World Cup.

He concluded: “We’re in a crisis at the moment, but we’ve been through a World War and seen terrorism.

“There’s a lot of things that Darwin Clayton staff over the years have lived and worked through.”

