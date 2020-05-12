Covid-19: Biba backs Pandemic Re solution for future pandemics

Executive director Graeme Trudgill urges sector to look at a long-term solution as he highlights that the industry does not have enough money to cover claims arising from the coronavirus crisis.

Graeme Trudgill, executive director at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has called on the industry and government to look at a long-term solution to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a webinar hosted by insurance law firm Weightmans on 7 May, Trudgill stated that the industry had not capitalised for the pandemic and therefore could not cover all of the losses arising from it.

He continued: “The global cost will be in the trillions and the insurance industry doesn’t have that much money.

“If you look at what customers buy, about 10 percent of SMEs buy cyber or terrorism cover and they’ve never even looked to buy pandemic cover. The premium hasn’t been collected.”

Pandemic Re

Last month, a steering group led by Convex chairman and CEO, Stephen Catlin, was formed to find a solution for how to deal with future pandemics.

The idea of a Pandemic Re, a similar type solution as Pool Re, has been floating around the market since the start of the current crisis.

Trudgill continued: “We need to look at what can be done in the long-term and this is where something like a Pandemic Re, which is being discussed, might be part of the solution.”

“We need a shared pooling solution and the Pool Re solution that we already have is a great one.”

He noted that Pool Re would be “well placed” to help and highlighted the importance of doing things differently if there is another pandemic in the future.

“Pandemic Re would be very comforting to have and Biba will be playing our part in helping that progress,” Trudgill added.

Government

Sir Bob Neill MP, chair of the Justice Select Committee, agreed that Pandemic Re is an “attractive model”.

“We have a precedent for it within the UK which seems to work and has got the government and the industry working together,” he stated.

Neill admitted that the government does need to step in, adding: “It’s only government that can ultimately put enough resilience in the system and it’s going to need a more coordinated approach.

“We can’t allow it to be knocked off the agenda once we’re out of the current crisis.”

Court cases

Event attendees also discussed the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) decision to seek court action to resolve uncertainty around business interruption cover.

Ed Lewis, partner at Weightmans, noted that the determination handed down by the court will be helpful, but added that it is “unlikely to have an impact on any insurance policies not part of the court case”.

The industry has been heavily criticised for its approach to BI claims, with a number of action groups seeking litigation against insurers including Hiscox, RSA, Ecclesiastical, Allianz, QBE, Axa and Zurich among others.

Trudgill added: “The principals of insurance are that the premiums of many pay for the losses of the few, but when you have the losses of the many that’s when it doesn’t really work.”

He concluded: “When we see the results from the courts, that’s then going to go to the Ombudsman. They will look at what is fair and reasonable and then we can take it from there.

“That’s why we have a great regulatory architecture system to make sure that the right decision is taken for the customer.”

