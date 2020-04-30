Broker featured on FSCS insolvency list
A.J. Cook Insurance Brokers has been declared in default by the scheme.
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) declared 12 failed regulated firms in default during March 2020.
The list included Ipswich-based A.J. Cook Insurance Brokers. According to Companies House the broker was dissolved in 2017.
FSCS noted that a declaration of default means a firm is unable to pay claims for compensation made against it.
Customers that have dealt with the failed businesses can now make a claim for compensation with FSCS.
Support
Lila Pleban, interim chief communications and marketing officer, commented: “At FSCS we know that our protection contributes to confidence in financial services, so we reach out to consumers who may be able to benefit from that protection by claiming against a failed firm.
“Our claims-handlers are empathetic and support is available throughout the process. The online claims portal provides the easy-to-use service our customers expect, and at lower cost to our levy-payers.”
The organisation added that the scheme has helped more than 4.5m people and paid out more that £26bn in compensation since it started in 2001.
