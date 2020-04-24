Gary Hoffman resigns from Hastings

Hoffman, currently non-executive chairman, was CEO of the business between 2012 and 2018 and led it through an IPO in 2015.

Gary Hoffman, non-executive chairman of Hastings, has handed in his resignation and will step down from the company’s board at its annual general meeting on 21 May.

Hoffman joined Hastings as chief executive officer in October 2012 and led the business through an IPO in 2015.

In January 2018, it was revealed that Toby van der Meer would take over the role of CEO with Hoffman moving to become non-executive chairman in May that year.

In a London Stock Exchange announcement, Hastings stated that Hoffman’s departure will “allow him to concentrate on other responsibilities and time commitments”.

Successor

The business explained that it will now conduct a search for a long-term successor to Hoffman.

Tom Colraine, currently senior independent director and chair of the nomination and remuneration committees at Hastings, will take up the non-executive chair post on an interim basis.

Hastings detailed that Colraine will step down from the remuneration committee but will remain chair of the nomination committee and he will also remain a member of the audit committee.

In addition, Teresa Robson-Capps, an independent non-executive director of the company since July 2016, will replace Colraine as senior independent director.

She will remain chair of the audit committee, and a member of the risk committee.

Elizabeth Chambers, an independent non-executive director of the company since September 2018, will become chair of the remuneration committee, of which she has been a member since May 2019.

Changes

Hastings explained that these changes will become effective from 21 May 2020.

According to Hastings the business has no immediate plans to make any further board appointments at this stage, as it considers the composition of the board will remain appropriate in terms of its size, independence, and diversity.

Colraine commented: “On behalf of the Board, senior executive management, and all Hastings colleagues, I would like to express our enormous gratitude to Gary for his significant contribution to the business in his time with us.

“We will always regard Gary as part of the Hastings family and wish him every success with his future endeavours.”

