Covid-19: Broker M&A numbers predicted to drop

The number of acquisitions in the broking sector is expected to fall as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, according to experts.

However, several of the consolidators told Insurance Age that their strategies have not changed since the crisis started and that they are still keen to make deals.

Mike Bruce, group managing director at Global Risk Partners (GRP), commented: “This thing that’s turned everyone’s lives on their heads has effectively happened in three weeks.

“We had a strong pipeline of businesses we were talking to with a number in due diligence before the virus hit and those are still progressing.”

Bruce stated that GRP is seeing the same level of activity as it did before the lockdown in the UK started.

GRP hub Green Insurance Group announced two new deals last week. Separately, Ethos Broking revealed it had bought Portsmouth business Hughes & King earlier today (14 April).

Slow-down

But Olly Laughton-Scott, founding partner at IMAS Corporate Finance, argued that M&A activity in the broking sector will “unquestionably” be impacted by the crisis.

“The consolidators will be keen to show that they are still open for business, but in terms of actually closing deals we are going to see a slow-down,” he predicted.

Laughton-Scott further explained that some businesses that were close to completing deals were now deciding to hold fire for the time being.

“At the moment we’ve got no idea what’s going to happen in the next six weeks,” he added.

Nuances

PIB chief executive officer, Brendan McManus, told Insurance Age that the business was “still making progress” on all of the deals it had in the pipeline.

“But I would say there are extra nuances of really understanding how the virus is impacting a potential acquisition in terms of their revenue and what kind of customer base they’ve got,” he continued.

Deals might also take longer to complete due to the government’s ban on non-essential travel.

“You can do lots of things with technology, but it doesn’t entirely replace physically visiting people and getting a look at their business,” McManus added.

He further flagged that it was currently “very difficult” to start discussions with new potential targets, with many preferring to wait until the crisis is over.

Push

However, he noted that the situation might push some brokers to sell a little bit earlier than planned.

“I’ve had a couple of enquiries from people who are saying this might push them to start thinking about selling in case this happens again,” he explained.

Similarly, Peter Blanc, group CEO of Aston Lark, said the broker had a few deals in due diligence at the moment, adding that its M&A plans remained unchanged.

“The one thing that’s changed is that it’s naturally making us look at any business we’re talking to and just reassuring ourselves that they will be resilient though this crisis,” he continued.

Noting that making deals is a “crucial part” of Aston Lark’s business model, he argued that it was important to look at the situation long-term.

“We have to look beyond the next three months and think about what we’re going to look like in three years’ time,” he added.

“We want to carry on buying the sort of businesses that will be part of Aston Lark for the next 20 years.”

He admitted that it is currently a “tricky time” to approach brokers who might be looking to sell but agreed with McManus’s point that the situation is making some of the smaller brokers realise that they might want to sell up.

“It’s that much more difficult for smaller brokers to have that flexibility to enable staff to work from home,” Blanc added.

Smaller deals

In addition, Laughton-Scott commented that deals of all sizes would be impacted by the pandemic.

“We were seeing a lot of smaller brokers buying other smaller brokers and this will also affect those transactions because the banks will be a bit more nervous at the moment,” he noted.

Bruce also predicted that businesses at the smaller end would need to reconsider whether they have the resources to go through with a deal at present.

“We’re a business of scale and we’ve got the financial resources to complete deals and the certainty of being part of a big organisation in these times of great uncertainty is very attractive to a number of people,” he added.

Private equity

While many of the consolidators are backed by private equity firms, experts noted that the resilience of the broking sector meant that this did not need to be a cause for concern.

In Laughton-Scott’s view, PE firms will continue to back consolidation. But he warned that they will be looking at what the coronavirus crisis means for all markets.

“On the whole insurance broking has been remarkably robust and if it demonstrates its continued robustness I don’t think we’ll see a reduction in interest from PE,” he continued.

Blanc agreed, adding: “My impression is that the investor community generally are quite spooked by this. We’re seeing quite a lot of caution, but that will soon pass.”

Similarly, Bruce was not concerned that the situation would impact PE interest in the sector. He added: “Broking is ultimately a cash generative business and there’s still a good degree of consolidation to do in the market and there are lots of attributes around the UK broking market that makes it attractive to private equity.”

Prices

Looking at deal prices, Laughton-Scott did not predict that consolidators would change their pricing formulas, but if an acquisition target’s income is impacted prices may still go down.

“If the deal was that they’d pay eight times of what the business makes in a year’s time, that formulation may not change, but if income goes down it will feed through to the numbers,” he continued.

Laughton-Scott further expected M&A activity to pick up again “as soon as the country gets back to work”.

“The Aon and Willis transaction hasn’t been derailed by the virus, which sends a clear message around what has happened to the industry and therefore the pressures to consolidate aren’t going away and that will continue to drive transactions,” he concluded.

