Phil Barton and Stuart Reid launch broker
The venture, which is a combination of five existing brokers - MRIB and Independents, La Playa, CGI and Versatile - is led by former Jelf boss Barton, with Chris Jelf as commercial director.
Ex Jelf boss Phil Barton and former Bluefin CEO Stuart Reid have teamed up to launch insurance advisory business Partners&.
Five broking businesses have come together to form the platform of the new enterprise - MRIB and Independents, La Playa, CGI and Versatile.
The combination creates a team of 140 people, based in nine offices across the South East, Midlands and South West. The broker controls approximately £65m in gross written premiums.
Barton, who recently joined High Wycombe-based MRIB as group CEO after leaving Jelf last March, will take on the chief executive role at the new business while Reid has joined the board as chair.
Insurance Age revealed in March that Reid had returned to the industry as chairman of sharing economy insurance specialist Pikl.
At the time, Reid stated that he was taking on a number of new roles in the insurance sector.
Team
The Partners& executive team includes:
- Phil Barton, CEO
- Jonathan Vickers, CFO
- Julia McKee, COO
- Natalie McClean, HR director
- Chris Jelf, group commercial director
- Mark Boon, executive director
- Lee Davey, managing partner, South West
- Ed Finch, managing partner, South East
- Dan Wilkinson, managing partner, Midlands
According to the business, Partners& is a chartered insurance broker providing specialist insurance, employee benefits, risk management and claims advice to businesses and private clients.
It added that the company, by combining value in relationships and technology, aims to deliver a “new standard of client experience”, stating that the sector has previously “suffered from increasing commoditisation and diminishing client service”.
The broker specialises in science and technology, energy and renewables, construction, media, digital and leisure.
Fresh
Barton commented: “We’re bringing together the best in the industry to create something positive, fresh and innovative.
“We’re creating a client and people centric culture where ideas are valued and everyone has a voice.”
In addition to Reid, the board will include Alex Rowe as non-executive director, Jonathan Vickers as chief financial officer and Jonathan Kelly, who is partner at private equity firm Capital Z.
Barton continued: “The insurance broking sector is ripe for a re-set. I fully agree with MacTavish’s recent report that stated, clients need to understand more about what they’re buying, and why.
“We want to create a better way. Our unswerving focus on clients and colleagues will prove vital to our success. We have built an incredibly talented team and we’re creating a vibrant, collaborative culture.
“Our ambition is not to be the biggest – our focus will be on striving to be the best insurance advisory business in the UK.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Covid-19: Are brokers accessing the government's furlough scheme?
- Covid-19: UK claims will pass £1bn, says Huw Evans
- Brokers under strain as they support hospitality clients
- Covid-19: Industry "getting hammered" over business interruption, says Biba
- Former Towergate CFO Mark Mugge resurfaces at motor broker
- News analysis: Aon creates world’s biggest broker with Willis Towers Watson deal
- Covid-19: Niall Barton calls on insurers to support insurtechs