Phil Barton and Stuart Reid launch broker

Ex Jelf boss Phil Barton and former Bluefin CEO Stuart Reid have teamed up to launch insurance advisory business Partners&.

Five broking businesses have come together to form the platform of the new enterprise - MRIB and Independents, La Playa, CGI and Versatile.

The combination creates a team of 140 people, based in nine offices across the South East, Midlands and South West. The broker controls approximately £65m in gross written premiums.

Barton, who recently joined High Wycombe-based MRIB as group CEO after leaving Jelf last March, will take on the chief executive role at the new business while Reid has joined the board as chair.

Insurance Age revealed in March that Reid had returned to the industry as chairman of sharing economy insurance specialist Pikl.

At the time, Reid stated that he was taking on a number of new roles in the insurance sector.

Team

The Partners& executive team includes:

Phil Barton, CEO

Jonathan Vickers, CFO

Julia McKee, COO

Natalie McClean, HR director

director Chris Jelf, group commercial director

Mark Boon, executive director

Lee Davey, managing partner, South West

Ed Finch, managing partner, South East

Dan Wilkinson, managing partner, Midlands

According to the business, Partners& is a chartered insurance broker providing specialist insurance, employee benefits, risk management and claims advice to businesses and private clients.

It added that the company, by combining value in relationships and technology, aims to deliver a “new standard of client experience”, stating that the sector has previously “suffered from increasing commoditisation and diminishing client service”.

The broker specialises in science and technology, energy and renewables, construction, media, digital and leisure.

Fresh

Barton commented: “We’re bringing together the best in the industry to create something positive, fresh and innovative.

“We’re creating a client and people centric culture where ideas are valued and everyone has a voice.”

In addition to Reid, the board will include Alex Rowe as non-executive director, Jonathan Vickers as chief financial officer and Jonathan Kelly, who is partner at private equity firm Capital Z.

Barton continued: “The insurance broking sector is ripe for a re-set. I fully agree with MacTavish’s recent report that stated, clients need to understand more about what they’re buying, and why.

“We want to create a better way. Our unswerving focus on clients and colleagues will prove vital to our success. We have built an incredibly talented team and we’re creating a vibrant, collaborative culture.

“Our ambition is not to be the biggest – our focus will be on striving to be the best insurance advisory business in the UK.”

