Former Towergate CFO Mark Mugge resurfaces at motor broker

Mugge most recently worked at Ardonagh Group after moving across from Gallagher to Towergate in 2015.

Right Choice Insurance Brokers (RCIB) has hired Mark Mugge as group chief financial officer.

Mugge most recently worked at Ardonagh Group, where he was CFO until March 2018 when he became a strategic adviser to the business.

In February 2015 Mugge followed former colleague David Ross to Ardonagh, then Towergate. Prior to that he spent nine years at Gallagher.

Mugge told Insurance Age that he had been brought on board to “help the business grow and leverage its strengths”.

He added that he was looking forward to “working with an amazing team who has consistently shown growth and success”.

“I was extremely lucky to have worked in some very successful corporate brokers but am looking forward to working in an environment where change and agility are everyday traits,” Mugge continued.

Transition

He stepped into his new role on 12 March after leaving Ardonagh at the end of February.

“I wasn’t really looking, I was headhunted,” he explained.

“It felt like a decent transition because it’s a very different kind of company than what I’ve traditionally worked for. I gave it a lot of thought and it sounded interesting.”

According to Mugge, discussions with RCIB begun towards the tail end of last year.

He continued: “I knew them by reputation only, because they’re a well-known brand in the personal lines space. The discussion happened relatively quickly.”

Size

RCIB controls around £100m in gross written premiums and specialises in personal lines motor.

Mugge highlighted that because RCIB’s size meant it was a “massively different” place to work compared to both Gallagher and Ardonagh.

“At Gallagher I was involved with buying businesses like Heath Lambert and Giles and Oval,” he noted.

“RCIB is significantly small in scale compared to Ardonagh and Gallagher. That also means it’s able to react very quickly and change very quickly.”

Coronavirus

Mugge further noted that it was a “very strange” time to start a new job, with everyone in the business focused on dealing with the coronavirus.

He explained that all of RCIB’s 350 employees had previously been working from its headquarters in Romford and that no one in the business had any extensive experience of working remotely.

“In a very short timeframe they had to learn and adjust to that, so it’s been a very busy last couple of weeks,” he continued.

“The benefit is that you can see people having to work together and how productive the team is.”

Investment

In addition, RCIB managing director, Mike Joseph, stated that the broker had recruited some “top notch names” in the industry following the investment made in RCIB by LDC private equity in 2018.

“I am pleased to welcome Mark Mugge to our team as CFO, he has a great CV and is a tremendous acquisition,” he added.

Joseph continued: “I believe our board is now a great statement of our ambition as we take our business to the next level.

“I commend Mark on taking on this role at a challenging time for us and any business during the current health and economic climate and his skills will be especially important at this time as we navigate the financial hurdles caused by this pandemic.”

He concluded: “[We] pride ourselves on being one of the leading and most technically advanced brokers in the UK, enabling our customers to find the right product for their needs at the best price, whilst also producing great underwriting results for our carriers.”

