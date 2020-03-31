News analysis: Aon creates world’s biggest broker with Willis Towers Watson deal

Brokers broadly welcome deal between broking giants and look forward to opportunities created

The megadeal between Aon and Willis Towers Watson (WTW) will lead to redundancies and further consolidation activity in the insurance sector, according to experts.

Aon first confirmed it was in talks to buy WTW on 6 March last year. After only one day of feverish discussion the broking giant signalled its intention to walk away, but rumours of a pending deal had been circulating in the market since.

Almost exactly a year later, on 9 March 2020, Aon confirmed it was to buy WTW for nearly $30bn (£22.9bn) in an all-stock transaction that values the combined businesses at $80bn.

Although it remains to be seen how the coronavirus pandemic will impact the speed of the deal going through, experts still reflected on what it means for the UK broker space.

Bold move

Brokers widely welcomed the deal, with Aston Lark chief executive officer Peter Blanc stating that it makes “a huge amount of sense”, especially after Marsh & McLennan swooped in to buy JLT in a deal that went through last year.

“It was inevitable that Aon was going to do something bold,” he noted.

“I can see it being a really good deal for both businesses, but it probably will mean quite a bit of cost cutting and some interesting things happening when they actually bring the two businesses together.”

Aon and WTW after the deal completes The deal will see Aon and WTW united under the Aon brand, with Aon maintaining its operating headquarters in London. The business will be led by current Aon chief executive officer, Greg Case, alongside Aon chief financial officer, Christa Davies, and a leadership team reflecting the capabilities of both organisations. Meanwhile, WTW CEO John Haley will take on the role of executive chairman with a focus on growth and innovation strategy. Aon stated that the new board of directors will comprise proportional members from Aon and WTW’s current directors. The transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of 2021, is subject to the approval of the shareholders of both Aon and WTW as well as the required regulatory approvals. It is unclear whether the current coronavirus crisis will have an impact on the timeline for the takeover.

According to Blanc, WTW’s specialist expertise combined with Aon’s corporate distribution could become “an incredible proposition to the market” if the integration is completed successfully.

“There’s just a massive execution risk around it all, that’s probably the biggest challenge,” he added.

In addition, Nick Houghton, managing director of JM Glendinning, noted that it was a logical move for Aon. He described the deal as “great news” and added that it would potentially “unsettle great people for it to have a conversation with”.

Aon has already stated that it expects the transaction to provide annual “pre-tax synergies” and other cost reductions of $800m by the third full year. In addition, the firm will have retention costs of up to $400m.

According to the global broker, the principal sources for cost reductions would be from consolidating business and central support functions, as well as consolidating infrastructure related to technology, real-estate and third-party contracts.

Cost savings?

While Aon declined to say whether office closures or job cuts are on the cards, the cost savings will naturally lead to some losers with redundancies predicted.

An unnamed industry expert, who has previously worked at WTW, stated that WTW employees might struggle to find somewhere else to go if they wanted to leave the business.

He added: “If you look at JLT and Marsh a lot of the JLT people left [after the deal] because they had ownership of books of business or skillsets and they didn’t want to be in a big industrial-sized broker.

“But at Willis none of the people really have much ownership over business and they’re already in a smaller version industrial-sized business. Willis is much less nimble.”

He predicted that the transaction would undoubtedly lead to redundancies and efficiencies.

“People are the expensive asset in the insurance broking sector and they will have too many,” the source continued.

The deal in numbers Upon completion existing Aon shareholders will own approximately 63% of the business and existing WTW shareholders will own around 37% .

of the business and existing shareholders will own around . Aon further explained that the combined business will have a total revenue of $20.1bn and an adjusted operating income of $4.9bn , making it the largest global insurance broker.

and an adjusted operating income of , making it the largest global insurance broker. For comparison, Marsh & McLennan, currently the world’s biggest broker, reported a revenue of $16.65bn in its financial results for 2019.

McLennan, currently the world’s biggest broker, reported a revenue of in its financial results for 2019. On the day of the announcement, Aon’s share price fell by 16.31% to $179.91 and similarly, WTW ’s share price dropped by 8.74% to $182.25. However, the coronavirus has affected markets on a wide scale, which makes it impossible to know whether the deal was the only reason for the fall.

Another senior industry source remarked that the deal did not appear to be good for anybody.

WTW is being paid in shares and the share price for Aon plummeted following the announcement (see box above). The source added that the move also reduces client choice and means Aon is looking to cut around $1bn of expense.

It is believed that the market was tipped off that the deal was back on when WTW put broker Miller up for sale at the end of February.

After the transaction was announced, Simon Fitzsimmons, director at Mazars Deal Advisory – M&A, flagged that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) was “likely to deliberate on the transaction before giving its blessing”.

Impact on WTW ’s rating After the deal was announced, S&P Global Ratings stated that it had placed WTW on CreditWatch with positive implications. The organisation commented: “This combination modestly improves our assessment of the strength of the combined entity’s business, creating a more-complete insurance broker in the large account and middle-market space. “Collectively, the combination would produce the largest international insurance broker, with more than $20bn in internationally well-diversified annual revenues.” It concluded: “We will resolve the CreditWatch listing when the proposed combination closes. If it closes as announced, we will equalize our ratings on WTW with those on Aon. If it does not, we will likely remove the ratings from CreditWatch and assign a stable outlook.”

He added: “However, speculation already abounds that some of the combined divisions will need to be spun-off to appease the CMA as the market options for clients are compressed even further by this merger following that of Marsh and JLT only a year ago.

“Further M&A opportunities from this deal will materialise either indirectly through chance spin-offs or directly as a result of the CMA decision, and with a predicted c£1bn of synergies, the ripples of this move will be felt throughout the market for some time to come.”

This would not come as a surprise as other recent large deals have seen organisations sell off some parts of the business to satisfy competition concerns. For example, Marsh’s purchase of JLT resulted in JLT selling off its aerospace business to Gallagher.

Confidence

However, Morningstar senior equity analyst, Brett Horn, stated that he did not believe Aon would announce the deal if it was not confident it would go through.

“This merger represents the consolidation of two leading players within the brokerage industry, and it has been rumoured that anti-trust considerations were an issue when this deal was first contemplated about a year ago,” he noted.

“We will monitor this situation, but we don’t believe Aon would announce this deal if management was not confident that it would be able to get the required approvals.”

And, aside from Miller, it is yet unclear which areas of the business, if any, would be at risk of being hived off.

Houghton argued that there is no part of the business that would be an obvious candidate for disposal.

He added: “Willis made a move on SME by selling off their book a few years ago and they’ve been very committed to the corporate side, which fits neatly with Aon.

“There would have been more of a question of what’s going to happen to it if Willis had more SME business.”

An analyst’s view Morningstar senior equity analyst, Brett Horn, argued that the deal is “reasonable for Aon and favourable for Willis Towers Watson”. He stated that Aon and WTW are two “very similar businesses” with considerable overlap in what they offer, and added that he believed there would be limited opportunities for cross-selling between the two. “Management’s comments suggest the strategic rationale for the deal primarily hinges on building a larger entity that is more capable of improving data and analytic capabilities in order to better adjust to the new types of risks clients are facing,” Horn continued. “This doesn’t strike us as a deeply compelling rationale, but at the same time it doesn’t seem unreasonable, and a like-for-like combination should keep Aon focused on its areas of strength.”

Top spot

Once the deal goes through, Aon will take over the top spot from Marsh & McLennan and become the largest global insurance broker. The market is now keeping a close eye on Marsh to see what it might do to regain the lead.

Marsh would likely be looking to buy businesses with more than $4bn in revenue, which does not provide it with a long list of targets within the UK market.

The same industry source explained: “To move the needle Marsh can either buy Gallagher [which is number three] or they have to go into the private equity market.

“In the past five years the private equity businesses have always been safe from the publicly traded businesses.”

The majority of the UK consolidators are significantly smaller than what Marsh would need, which leaves only a few organisations operating in the UK that fit the bill. These include Hyperion, Gallagher and Ardonagh.

The industry expert stated that the move could add “unicorn value” to the businesses listed as there is a scarcity of targets of this size and scale.

He predicted that this space could see the likes of PIB, GRP and Aston Lark grow further.

“These businesses have an open field now. If they continue their growth there will be six or seven really scalable private equity businesses.”

He continued: “It is a positive story for the private broker landscape in the UK.

“There is more space for private equity to flex its muscles.”

Competetive landscape

The deal would also mean that insurance companies will want to see private firms doing well and encourage a competitive landscape.

Meanwhile, Houghton believed that Marsh and Aon could see the consolidators themselves as targets in a few years.

“There aren’t countless number of global brokers out there. Over the next three to five years, if Marsh and Aon want to continue to grow and add income, will they start to take a pop at the consolidators when the private equity backers are looking to sell in four or five years’ time?” he questioned.

Aon declined to comment on what will happen to the UK business when approached by Insurance Age.