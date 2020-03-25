Covid-19: How are brokers keeping in touch through the crisis?

Brokers say they are sharing experiences with each other to "protect the broking profession" as they explore new ways of working from home and reveal their favourite platforms to stay connected.

Brokers have confirmed they are taking the necessary steps after the government urged people in the UK to stay at home to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

The situation has forced brokers to explore new ways of working and staying connected to their colleagues and peers.

Peter Blanc, group CEO at Aston Lark, stated that he was keeping in touch with quite a few industry peers, including GRP’s Mike Bruce and PIB’s Brendan McManus, by text and WhatsApp.

“It’s just to share experiences and to make sure we’re all doing everything we can to protect the broking profession through this time of crisis,” Blanc commented.

He explained that he had seen a significant number of clients trying to “mothball” their insurance policies for the period of the shutdown, adding: “We’re all working hard with insurers to come up with fair and sensible solutions.”

Business interruption

Blanc continued: “I fear that insurance in general is being viewed quite poorly through this crisis.

“There was and is a general expectation that business interruption [BI] insurance does what it says on the tin – but clearly no insurer ever modelled that 100% of their clients would be claiming for BI simultaneously.”

According to Blanc, many businesses are currently frustrated that they are not protected by insurance.

He predicted that the sector would have a “long tough road” back from this.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) recently reiterated its stand on BI cover following the government intervention to ensure providers pay out to those with pandemic business interruption cover.

The insurance industry has faced a customer backlash as most commercial policies do not cover for business interruption caused by pandemic.

Blanc added: “The government proposals so far don’t solve all of the problems – not many companies seem keen to take on loans at this point.

“The ‘furloughing’ of employees is looking popular, however.”

Pressures

The broking sector is, famously, one built on relationships and following the cancellation of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s (Biba) 2020 conference, which was due to take place in May, brokers are missing out on the largest event of the year in terms of networking and doing business.

Howard Lickens, CEO of Clear Insurance Management, said: “It’s a great shame Biba has been postponed but the writing has been on the wall for quite a while so it’s no surprise.”

He argued that keeping in touch with other brokers is “so last month”, adding: “I imagine we’re all struggling with the different pressures of a homeworking business.”

Lickens continued: “I’m living in a world of Microsoft Teams and Zoom enjoying the different backdrops we all have in our home offices - pink flamingos, chandeliers, rainbow animals, a large collection of the “Dummies” series to name a few.”

Challenges

In addition, Lockyers’ chairman Jon Newall, told Insurance Age that his business had taken the decision not to go to the conference this year a few days before the trade body’s announcement.

“The risk to the team was just too great,” he added. “It’s a shame, but having a healthy population is a priority.”

Newall explained that he had been speaking to other brokers during the crisis, adding that “we are sharing challenges and solutions with each other”.

With everyone at Lockyers now working from home, Newall noted that the business was embracing technology to “stay in touch as a team, remain productive and support clients”.

“Our current favourites are Microsoft Teams, Zoom and WhatsApp,” he added.

Communication

Meanwhile, Suzy Middleton, deputy CEO of SEIB Insurance Brokers, stated that “caring for each other and making sure our clients are serviced is key” at this time.

She explained that SEIB employees are also using a number of different methods to stay in touch via digital channels, as the different teams have different preferences in how they communicate.

“It has also been interesting to see how many ways you can [communicate],” she added.

The platforms used at the broker include WhatsApp, Skype, Zoom, Slack, WeChat, Yammer and Trello.

“I am sure I am missing some, it’s great for those to join in who have not worked from home before,” Middleton added.

“It’s a new learning curve for them and it helps to provide some interaction and routine.”

Security

In addition, Brightside Group stated that it is in the final stages of moving the vast majority of its 500-strong team to a home working operation.

According to chief operating officer Richard Beaven, 40 customer-facing staff have been working from home for the past 24 hours, and the broker aims to have all 250 of its front-facing employees working from home by the end of this week.

Beaven commented: “We have issued new soft phone equipment to our people which works on their own computers or laptops which we have bought for them.

“They are equipped with special security measures to ensure compliance and data protection, so customers will have no concerns about their data security.”

He further noted that there are early indications that the number of claims has dropped sharply, especially in motor, as far fewer people are driving.

Beaven expected that this will be balanced by a likely spike in the number of home insurance claims following government advice that people must stay at home and not go out.

“The ability to manage and settle claims will also be impacted by the availability of claims people within insurance companies – which underscores the importance of everyone in the insurance sector being able to operate their businesses,” he added.

“If an insurer has to close their operation, the effects will be felt by everyone, so it is imperative that we all work together to keep the system going.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.