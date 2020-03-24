Broking success: Richard Hames, M&DH Insurance Services' managing director

Building a broker: M&DH Insurance Services’ managing director Richard Hames tells Insurance Age why the construction and manufacturing specialist is focused on growth and how the broker is overcoming the current challenging market.

▶ What’s the history of the company?

I worked in the insurance industry for six or seven years prior to M&DH and I built up sizeable portfolios, but I didn’t think I was getting a fair deal. So, I spent about nine months looking at the possibility of setting up a business. In December 2002 I kicked off just on my own and after about eight months I brought someone else on board.

Since then we’ve grown and we moved into our current offices with about 20 people. About five or six years ago we restructured the management team and I brought in a number two [Alex Govorusa, sales development manager]. Now we’re at 54 staff.

Our office building used to be a school – I actually went to school here. I left in 1989 and after that the building became dormant for a while. We were the first business back in here.

▶ What does M&DH stand for?

It’s my father’s initials. A lot of people think it’s his business, which is really annoying because he’s got nothing to do with it. It was just a degree of appreciation. It seemed like a mark of respect for him. But a lot of people think, and this is a real bug bear of mine, that this is my dad’s business.

▶ What do you specialise in?

We predominately specialise in the construction sector. So that includes high-risk roofers, scaffolders, demolitions, all the way through to plumbers and bricklayers. When we restructured and introduced a new management team, we started to diversify. We’ve started expanding into the manufacturing industry because my number two comes from that background. We realised we needed another few strings to our bow.

▶ Are you looking to expand into any other areas of business?

We’re very much looking at trying to grow the business in various areas. We’ve got a new office opening in Olney very soon, which will open more gateways to tap into markets in Milton Keynes and Kettering and Northampton.

If we recruit people, which is very much our intention, we’re hoping to bring in teams with new specialisms. We’d be interested in a fleet team maybe, or haulage. We’re very open to that. But we grew organically by about 25% last year, so we’re not necessarily in any rush to hugely diversify.

We’re on a lot of people’s radar, which is a nice compliment. But we’re just concentrating on what we’re doing here to keep growing this business

▶ What is the construction insurance sector like at the moment?

The PI sector is challenging, mainly due to capacity issues. The back end of last year was fairly difficult because people were running out of capacity. There are early signs of hardening there. It seems fairly level coming into this year, with new capacity available but, without question, we’re seeing reducing capacity levels in liability. If that carries on, the market is going to harden.

The coronavirus is also quite worrying. We’re not seeing any impact from that at the moment but, if the economy starts struggling, the construction sector will be affected.

▶ Are you considering making any acquisitions?

We’re certainly interested in trying to acquire. But with the current levels of organic growth we’re in a strong position and we’re very much concentrating on that. If we were to buy we’d look predominately at the space we’re in at the moment, a construction or manufacturing-based broker. I wouldn’t want to go into something we’re not so sure about because it’s a bit of a risk, so it will be an area we’re familiar with.

▶ How about the other way around – are the consolidators knocking on your door offering to buy the business?

Word gets out, we’re quite a prominent broker and we’re proud of our independent status. We have a good reputation in the marketplace, so we’re obviously a good acquisition with the market reducing and with our growth. We’re on a lot of people’s radar, which is a nice compliment.

But we’re just concentrating on what we’re doing here to keep growing this business. I’m too young to sell. The plan eventually is to potentially sell it to the management team when I decide that the time is right.

▶ Which insurers offer the best service in your opinion?

We do a lot of niche markets so we use a lot of MGAs. We’re not necessarily big into composite insurers. We have some very strong relationships with MGAs and we’ve got a few Lloyd’s brokers that we deal with too.

▶ What’s the competition like locally in Bedford?

There’s no particular direct threat in Bedford, our competition is nationwide. We work quite hard to do more locally. We do community work and we’re involved in the local foodbank and do a lot at the local cancer hospice. We’ve been here a long time now and our network is growing. People like dealing with businesses locally. Over the last five years we’ve definitely expanded our footprint in Bedford.

▶ Who are your biggest competitors?

Our competitors are independent brokers similar to ourselves. People that remain independent and are of our size, those are the brokers I see as more of a threat. We’re always seeing the same people in the market but that’s part of the game. We just try to enhance our offering and introduce new products, it’s not always about price.

▶ Where do you see the business in five years?

We’ve just gone through a phase where we had a five year plan to get to £20m GWP by 2020 and £4m in commission. We’re not quite at £20m GWP yet, but we hope to be there by the end of the year.

We want to continue to grow and open new offices. We’re looking to potentially have a London offering at some stage. We do a lot of training and education, 90% of our client-facing staff is Cert CII qualified. We’ve invested a lot in that. We’ll work this year through and then we’ll sit down and look at the next five years.

▶ What are the issues you see impacting the insurance broking sector in 2020?

We’re following the capacity issues and the PI situation – is that the start of things to come? The Brexit thing is quiet at the moment, but who knows what will happen with that and whether we’ll go into another recession. That’s a concern, especially in our space where the construction sector is always the first to get hit.

But I’m very positive, besides that, about what 2020 and beyond will bring. If I wasn’t I might be speaking to those who want to buy brokers a bit more in depth.

*Insurance Age conducted this interview on 11 March ahead of the impact of the coronavirus becoming apparent.